Artist Karen Kunc's exhibition at Highpoint Center for Printmaking in Minneapolis explores the threat and the benevolence of nature through highly colorful, practically hypnotic reduction woodcuts. Some works here are shaped like books, laid open on a flat surface, as if someone got up to grab a coffee midsentence and left it there. Others stand upright, unfolding like accordions. No matter the format, each is a cacophony of vibrant color, shapes and patterns — sometimes lightning bolts, other times just circles and squiggles — that come alive. One of the most dazzling is the four-panel woodcut "Oscillation Shift," where various blue-toned circles shaded from periwinkle to midnight blue dance together, creating a sort of visual music that overtakes everything. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat. Ends Aug. 31. 912 W. Lake St., Mpls. Free. 612-871-1326, highpointprintmaking.org.)

ALICIA ELER