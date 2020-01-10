– In 2002, as the George W. Bush administration marched toward its invasion of Iraq, Vice President Dick Cheney chose the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to make his case for invasion and was greeted with thunderous applause.

This week, the VFW, like other major veterans organizations that once took positions on foreign affairs as seriously as health care and other veteran issues, was silent on President Donald Trump's order to kill a top Iranian general with a drone strike last week. "Any questions pertaining to the killing of the Iranian commander or retaliation from Iran should be forwarded to the Defense and State departments," said Terrence Hayes, a spokesman for the organization.

Trump — and the Iranians — now have taken cautious steps back from escalating toward war. The president's actions appear at least partly driven by a nation, and its veterans, frustrated by nearly two decades of conflicts and no longer rallying reflexively around a commander in chief.

"After 9/11, the country was unified behind our president and it was clear we had an enemy who wanted to harm us," said Brian Stone, who served in the Navy as a petty officer third class.

"Even after the invasion of Iraq turned out to be a clear betrayal of the nation's trust, I still felt I had a duty to serve and to repay my debt of gratitude to the nation, which has given us so much," said Stone, who lives in Dearborn, Mich., a state where veterans helped put Trump over the line in some districts. "Today, with the situation in Iran, I can't help but feel that this is the dark echo of Iraq."

American skepticism about employing military force, once derided by some as unpatriotic, is much more on display, even among veterans who may have directly faced the lethal danger that Iran presents in the Middle East. While certainly as mixed in their views and influenced by partisan politics as other Americans, the veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are a much larger proportion of critics of interventions in the regions they once fought in.

Such skepticism is driving bipartisan resistance to another military conflict, opposition that a decade ago would have been for most lawmakers political suicide. House Democrats, who for years joined Republicans in granting the executive branch broad war powers for fear of political reprisals, are pressing for a measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran.

Even some Senate Republicans emerged from a briefing on the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who led the Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, to declare they, too, might demand the president seek congressional approval for war.

"Veteran attitudes in the general public will likewise split along partisan lines more than along generational or cohort lines," said Peter D. Feaver, a former National Security Council official under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who now teaches political science at Duke University. "Vet experience, especially in Iraq, will make the individual sympathetic to the idea that Soleimani was a legitimate target and the world is better off without him. But it is a big leap from that to supporting sustained armed confrontation with Iran."