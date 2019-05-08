Authorities seized weapons and ammunition from the Minneapolis home of a man accused of threatening to blow up a major Hennepin County public works facility where he once worked, according to court documents.

The 65-year-old man, a longtime former employee at the sprawling facility in Medina, was jailed Tuesday evening, hours after the unfulfilled threat was issued.

The threat targeted the facility, which employs about 250 people and houses the county's transportation departments and Hennepin County Emergency Management.

The Sheriff's Office request for court permission to search the man's home in the Standish Green Condominium complex indicated that he was upset about gossip in the workplace.

The ex-employee called the facility Tuesday and said, "Get out, get out now. There is a bomb," the search warrant affidavit disclosed. He called back within minutes, the filing continued, and threatened to put bombs on facility trucks he had driven.

A sheriff's deputy went to the man's home in the 2200 block of E. 40th Street that night and confiscated a .40-caliber handgun, a shotgun, crossbow and bolts, and many rounds of ammunition for those and other firearms located throughout the residence, the court filing noted. Also seized were documents on a coffee table with county phone numbers listed.

The suspect remains jailed on suspicion of terroristic threats and has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Public records show that the man was hired in 1992, and the highway maintenance operator's employment with public works ended in September 2018.