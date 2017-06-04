– Wealthy Americans have put off some of their tax bills this year, causing such a pinch to government revenue that the U.S. could face a default on its debt months sooner than the White House expected.

High-income taxpayers may be anticipating a future tax cut from President Donald Trump. But they may also accelerate a political headache for him: persuading Congress to raise the government’s debt limit.

The wealthy may have deferred recognizing as much as 20 percent of their taxable income last year, according to independent estimates, a move that is legal and allows them to delay paying taxes on non-wage earnings including capital gains. Trump’s promise of tax cuts gives richer Americans “large incentives to shift non-wage taxable income from 2016 to 2017,” said Lucy Dadayan, a senior researcher at the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Treasury’s monthly budget statement for April showed weaker-than-expected income tax receipts. The drop in tax revenue is significant enough to alarm top officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has urged Congress to pass “clean” legislation raising the debt ceiling without policy riders by August.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said recently the administration may soon announce an earlier debt-ceiling deadline, ­citing the falloff in tax receipts.

Debates over raising the debt ceiling became especially politicized under former President Barack Obama. Republicans used the specter of a default as leverage to demand spending cuts and other policy changes. Bills to raise the ceiling were commonly passed in the nick of time.

Mnuchin began using special accounting measures in March to stay below the ceiling, and he has projected that the Treasury will run out of money in the second half of the year.

The stakes are high. Global financial markets risk volatility if there is political uncertainty about the U.S. government’s ability to repay its debts. Failure to take action in time could result in the first-ever U.S. default. Mnuchin has said he would prioritize debt payments over other government spending in the event the ceiling isn’t raised.

America’s wealthiest may be partly to blame if the deadline arrives sooner than anticipated. While most people pay their taxes through deductions from their paychecks, richer taxpayers also earn income through the sale of stocks and other assets, or by taking ­profits out of companies, resulting in capital gains.

“Taxpayers often make their decisions on selling assets based on current tax rates as well as expected future tax rates, among other factors,” said Rockefeller’s Dadayan.

Mnuchin vowed in January that a tax cut — part of what he says will be the biggest overhaul since the 1980s — would not benefit the wealthiest Americans, who Trump has said reaped all the benefits of the economic recovery and left lower-income people in despair. More recently, Mnuchin has declined to guarantee that only middle-class taxpayers would receive a cut, saying he may need to make concessions to close a deal with Congress.

Even with a Republican-controlled Congress, advancing the timeline for action on the debt limit will be difficult. Lawmakers are already grappling with two complicated and fraught debates: repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and the tax overhaul. Both issues threaten to paralyze a Congress where consensus is already weak and midterm elections next year loom large.

Shai Akabas, an analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, said that a reduction in income tax receipts probably isn’t enough to significantly hasten action on the debt ceiling.

“We don’t see enough evidence yet to show that the entire time frame that we’re talking about has shifted,” he said. While the research group has cited “heightened volatility” in tax revenue this year, “it’s pretty unlikely that the government will run out of funds to make its payments in August,” Akabas said.

Most analysts project that the government has until October or November to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, citing a mandatory payment from the Treasury to a military retirement trust between $50 billion and $100 billion that is due on Oct. 2.