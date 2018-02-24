We’d like to hear from our readers. What questions do you have about gun laws in Minnesota? Please submit your queries below. We’ll ask you to vote on your favorite submissions beginning March 4, and the Editorial Board will choose one or more to answer and comment on in a future editorial. We’ll also give credit to those readers whose suggestions are selected.

Here are some examples of the kinds of questions we’re looking for: Are there any Minnesota laws regulating the use of bump stocks? How does Minnesota handle concealed-carry permits? Do we have stronger or weaker gun laws than most states? This is your chance to get answers to the questions you have about the ongoing gun debate. Please join the conversation.