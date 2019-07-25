The central part of North America heats up in July. The Atlantic Ocean high-pressure systems move inland to clear the skies and diminish rainfall. July is the warmest and sunniest month of the year everywhere in the Upper Midwest except for a few locations along Lake Superior.

Using pioneer records going back to 1819 at Fort Snelling, the average high temperature for July 26 is 86 degrees, and that marks the date as statistically our hottest day of the year in the Twin Cities. It's the peak of summer.

The warmest air temperature recorded for the Twin Cities was 108 degrees on July 14, 1936. On July 6, 1936, the temperature rose to 114 in Moorhead, Minn., nearly eclipsing a Minnesota heat record made July 29, 1917, when the temperature hit 114.5 degrees in Beardsley, Minn.

Many people think about jumping into one of our lakes when it gets warm. Lake surface temperatures more than 80 degrees are not unusual during hot spells. In summer, some people worry about American robins hunting on their lawns under the intensity of the sun, panting with open bills. Birds have no sweat glands. They get rid of excess heat by panting. During the hottest part of the day, birds become less active and find shaded places.

Now, at the peak of summer, it's time to enjoy locally grown sweet corn, and to pick wild chokecherry fruit. Both garden blueberry shrubs and raspberry canes have ripe fruit. In northern Minnesota, wild berry-pickers are looking for strawberries, raspberries, serviceberries and blueberries. The Arrowhead Region has long been popular with berry-pickers. The Warroad, International Falls, Bemidji, and Lake George areas, most years, offer good blueberry picking.

Jim Gilbert's observations have been part of the Minnesota Weatherguide Environment Calendars since 1977. He is the author of five books on nature in Minnesota. He taught and worked as a naturalist for 50 years.