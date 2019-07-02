Following this year’s legislative session, Minnesota State found itself yet again underfunded. Rather than instituting another tuition freeze, the state budget allowed a maximum 3% increase. Last month, the system’s board of trustees indeed decided to max out, approving that rate of increase for each of the 37 universities and community colleges in the system with the exception of St. Cloud State University, which I attend and which ultimately saw a 4.1% increase.

I’m disappointed that tuition will be raised for already debt-ridden students living in poverty. I also understand that this was a difficult situation — that the Legislature and governor ultimately failed the Minnesota State system and that decisions needed to be made.

However, maxing out an increase without even caring to discuss what a 1.5% increase would look like instead shows how much the trustees are unaware of the situation students are in. What ultimately broke the trust I had in the governing body of Minnesota State to consider student concerns valid, or to look out for our interests, was the way the discussion took place.

The three student trustees and leaders of both statewide student associations tried to articulate to the finance committee, then to the entire board, the significance of a couple hundred dollars to a student struggling to pay for rent, food and textbooks. We were met with defense and justification rather than any degree of empathy. As the representative of the university student association, I testified for the need of affordability. I explained that our students are hungry and struggling to find a place to live or pay for their health care. Some of the responses I and others received included a story of how a trustee had eaten ramen noodles every night and how everyone needed to make sacrifices. Another tried to justify the increased cost by saying it was around the same price as a payment for an iPhone, implying that we could budget for this.

One particular dialogue stands out in my mind as an example of the problematic rhetoric the trustees were using to justify the increase. A trustee explained to me that he remembered how, in order to send him to college, his parents didn’t go out to eat or buy a new car. The trustee ended with saying “we don’t talk about it in this building” but that maybe parents need to make more sacrifices. This conclusion made it difficult for me to keep my composure, but I also was compelled to respond. However, even as I was given permission to speak by the chair, I was also given a warning that he was not interested in getting into a debate between generations.

My response was direct — that I didn’t want to make this a generational argument. I had no intention of walking into that room to debate the perspectives of a 21-year-old college student and someone retired from the workforce sitting on the board. Yet the conversation did begin to highlight a generational divide, not because of my intent, but because the trustees demonstrated just how out of touch they are with the current realities of higher education.

The audience was filled with faculty, students and staff members from our campuses. These are individuals who spend every day on the ground at our universities and colleges. They see firsthand the impact of increased cost and underfunding. The trustees sit in the Wells Fargo building, not on the ground as students navigate financial aid and as faculty face constant over work and cuts. They made a decision just hours after seeing the total cost of a tuition increase.

When the primary stakeholders, students, did speak, we were completely ignored. We were treated like we were attacking the trustees. I was told that I needed to acknowledge all the work that they do.

I am grateful for my education at St. Cloud State. I know that Minnesota State is the most accessible way to get a degree in Minnesota. I am a student, not in a power position that determines my future. To dismiss students as they plead with you and ask instead for their thanks shows that you have no idea what my tuition being increased by $300 means to me.

This illustrates the larger problems that exist in Minnesota State: How do board members who have no role on our campuses make decisions that decide our future? How can they have any trusting relationship with stakeholders when stakeholders who disagree are treated like disgruntled consumers at a grocery store rather than as a vital part of our system?

Ultimately, only the three student trustees voted against the increase (and not one other trustee took the side of the students). There was virtually no discussion on a motion from a student trustee to lower the increase to 1.5%. There was even hesitancy toward the motion to look into what the impact of increased tuition has on enrollment. How that did not pass unanimously, I cannot understand. There was no consideration of the student perspective; there was only a single mentality about a budget bottom line from a group of individuals out of touch with the realities of higher education and not present on the campuses where they make an impact.

Kayla Shelley, a student at St. Cloud State, is a former state chair of Students United.