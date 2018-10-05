Are we born to be physically lazy?

A sophisticated neurological study suggests that we probably are. It finds that even when people know that exercise is desirable and plan to work out, electrical signals within their brains may be nudging them toward being sedentary.

The study’s authors hope, though, that learning how our minds may undermine our exercise intentions could give us renewed motivation to move.

Exercise physiologists, psychologists and practitioners have long been flummoxed by the difference between people’s plans and desires to be physically active and their behavior, which usually involves doing the opposite. Few of us exercise regularly, typically blaming lack of time, facilities or ability. But an international group of researchers wondered whether part of the cause might lie deeper, in how we think.

For an earlier review, these scientists had examined past research about exercise attitudes and behavior and found that much of it showed that people sincerely wished to be active. But, as the scientists knew, few people followed through. So maybe, the scientists thought, something was going on inside their skulls.

To find out, they recruited 29 healthy young men and women — all of whom said they wanted to be active, although only a few were.

They all consciously preferred the figures that were in motion. But at an unconscious level, their brains did not seem to agree. According to the readouts of electrical brain activity, the volunteers had to deploy far more brain resources to move toward physically active images than toward sedentary ones, especially in parts of the brain related to inhibiting actions. Brain activity there was much slighter when people moved toward couches and hammocks, suggesting that, as far as the brain was concerned, those images called to it more strongly than the images of cycling.

“To me, these findings would seem to indicate that our brains are innately attracted to being sedentary,” said Matthieu Boisgontier, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.

The results make sense from an evolutionary standpoint, he said. “Conserving energy was necessary” for us as a species in our early days, he said. The fewer calories that atavistic humans burned, the fewer they had to replace at a time when food was not readily available.