– Franky Zapata, the Frenchman who wowed Bastille Day crowds last month with a jet-powered hoverboard, successfully crossed the English Channel on his second attempt Sunday on the device he invented.

An attempt 10 days ago failed after Zapata fell into the water midway through the crossing when he tried to land on a boat-mounted platform to refuel. On Sunday, the midway refueling — Zapata's machine runs on kerosene — went smoothly.

Gliding above the water on what he calls a Flyboard Air, Zapata took about 22 minutes to cover the roughly 20 miles that separate Sangatte, in northern France, from St. Margaret's Bay, just east of Dover in southern England.

"At one point, we thought to ourselves, 'We are crazy,' it won't work," a visibly elated Zapata told reporters after landing. "And when it does work, it's just a magical moment."

"I could see England getting closer, and I tried to enjoy it to avoid thinking about the pain," Zapata added, noting that his legs had started to hurt from the flight.

Hundreds of people gathered on the French coast to clap and cheer Zapata as he took off and sped over the beach toward Britain on Sunday.

Asked if he thought he had accomplished a historical feat, Zapata said it was not up to him to decide. "But what's important is what remains in our hearts," he said. "We did it."