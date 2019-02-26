We Can't Turn Off The Snowy Spigot This Month

Free Snow!!

If you haven't heard, there's plenty of snow out there. So much in fact, that people are giving it away for free! Too bad we couldn't on to some of this for the avid winter enthusiasts when dewpoints are in the 70s this July.

Snowiest February and 6th Snowiest Month on Record - AND Counting!
 
According to the National Weather Service (thru February 25th) 36.2" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which not only crushes the previous snowiest February on record of 26.5" set in 1962, but it is now the 6th snowiest MONTH in recorded history at MSP! What is impressive is that we were able to achieve this in the first 24 days of the month and we still have another snow chance on Tuesday! I don't think we'll be able to crack the top spot, but could be crack the top 5? 
 

Record February Snowfall
 
Here's how much snow has fallen across the region so far this month. Note the "R" appended to a few of the numbers below. This means that those locations have had their snowiest February on record!
 
Snow Depth
 
Here's the latest snow depth report from across the state, which suggests that most locations have more than a foot of snow on the ground. There are even a few locations across central and northeastern Minnesota that have more than 2ft of snow on the ground.
 
More Snow Tuesday
 
Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to midday Wednesday, which shows a fairly light snow chance across much of central Minnesota. While snowfall amounts won't be all that impressive, this will help pad our already very impressive February snowfall numbers.
 

Snowfall Potential
 
Here's the NWS NDFD through midweek, which suggests a fairly narrow swath of 1" to 3" across central Minnesota and into Central Wisconsin. At the point, the Twin Cities will likely see some accumulation from this system, which could lead to another round of slippery commutes.
 

More Snow Late Week?
 
Our active weather continues with a couple more light snow chances at the end of the week. One of Thursday and another on Friday. Note that these systems don't look at that impressive, but we certainly could squeeze out some additional snow accumulations from these 2 systems.
 

Weather Outlook Tuesday

High temps on Tuesday will only warm into the single digits above zero across the state, which will be nearly -20F to -25F below the average for late February. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is +32F.

Temperature Outlook

Here is the temperature outlook as we head through the rest of the month and into the first 12 days of March. Temps on Tuesday will still be quite a bit colder than average as our high in the Twin Cities approaches +10F. We do warm up a touch as we head through the rest of the week, but keep in mind that our average high is +32F, so we will still be well below average. It appears that we take another hit in the temp department late weekend and early next week with high temps back in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range.

Winter Severity Index

Wondering if this has been a bad winter or not? Well, let's consult the MNDNR State Climatology Office who has a running tally on how "severe" the winter has been thus far. Here's how it is measured:

"The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater."

Based on this information (thru February 12th), the Twin Cities has accumulated 103 points, which is considered to be a "moderate" winter. Keep in mind that these numbers haven't been updated since our record breaking February snow earlier this week, so the number will certainly be higher when the updated information comes out. By comparison:

"The SCI for the winter of 2013-14 in Twin Cities was 207 points, or in the high end of the "severe winter" category.  This was the 9th most severe winter on record based on SCI points. The lowest SCI score was the winter of 2011-2012 with 16 points. The most severe winter is 1916-1917 with 305 SCI points."

See more from the MNDNR State Climate Office HERE:

 
Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 76% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last several weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 23rd) was sitting at nearly 56% ice coverage, which is just slightly above the long-term average of 55%.

"The science behind the polar vortex"
 
"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new  – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "
 
See more from NOAA HERE:
 
Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Monday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Upper Midwest and Western Canada.

 

Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the temp anomaly outlook from across the nation as we head into the last few days of February. Note that cooler than average temps look to linger across the northern tier of the nation with bouts of warming taking place across the Southern US.
 
Temperature Outlook
 
Oh the humanity... According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from March 5th - 11th suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the country once again.
 
Spring Leaf Anomaly
 
Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas.
 
"Phenology Report: February 12, 2019"

If you're interested in nature and how it relates to climate, you might like this. John Latimer is a Phenologist in central/northern Minnesota and has a weekly phenology report on KAXE. Here's what he has been observing.

"Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  Every Tuesday morning, our resident Phenologist John Latimer gathers his phenological data and reports his findings in the weekly Phenology Report.  In this week's report, return of gold finches,deep snow and an increase in sunlight resulting in changes in the colors of many trees including the speckled alder!"

Listen to his report on KAXE HERE:

Ice Safety Reminder

The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!
 
See more from the MN DNR HERE:

We Can't Turn Off The Snowy Spigot This Month
By Paul Douglas

I passed awe a week ago, now coming up on incredulity. Remember when many of us were writing off winter? Heavy rain in December - first week of January in the 30s and 40s; 10F milder than average? Looking back it seems like a meteorological mirage.

Welcome to the 6th snowiest month on record in the Twin Cities. At 36.2 inches, February snowfall is the greatest since November of 1991, following the Halloween Super Storm.

Let me try and put this into perspective. More snow has fallen this month than the ENTIRE winters of 2011-12, 2014-15 and 2016-17! The last time we had 17 inches of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities: March 5, 2014. Snow lovers are euphoric, but spring is sounding better with every passing day.

Models show a break in this numbing pattern by the second week of March, with a string of 30s. But temperatures run 20-25F colder than average the next 7-9 days. Good grief.

Like a bad TV commercial. "But wait, there's more!" A clipper drops a couple more inches today and tonight. This month - when in doubt - predict snow.
Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Couple inches of snow. Winds: E 5-10. High: 8.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow wraps up. Winds: NW 5. Low: 7.

WEDNESDAY:Icy start. Slow clearing. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 14.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and quiet. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 3. High: 20.

FRIDAY: Light snow in southern MN. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 9. High: 18.

SATURDAY: Sunny intervals, feels like -15F. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 2. High: 10.

SUNDAY: Chilled sunlight. Where's March? Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: -5. High: 8.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Still numb. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -10 High: 6.
This Day in Weather History
February 26th

1996: A bolt of lightning from a snowstorm causes an explosion at a fireworks storage site in Milaca. One employee was injured and several homes in the area were damaged. An eight foot crater was all that remained where the storage site had been.

1971: Extremely low pressure moves across Minnesota. The Twin Cities had a barometer reading of 28.77 inches and Duluth beat that with 28.75. Freezing rain and snow hit northern Minnesota, dumping up to 18 inches of snow in some areas. Areas around Virginia, MN were without power for 5 days.

1896: A balmy high of 60 degrees is reported at Maple Plain. The warm weather hampered the annual ice cutting on Lake Independence to store for summer use.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 26th

Average High: 33F (Record: 64F set in 1896)
Average Low: 17F (Record: -21F set in 1897)

Record Rainfall: 0.83" set in 1873
Record Snowfall: 7.0" set in 1936
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 26th

Sunrise: 6:56am
Sunset: 5:56pm

Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 00 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 4 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~2 hour and 14 minutes
Moon Phase for February 26th at Midnight
0.8 Days After Last Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: 

"Are you a morning person? If so, and you’re blessed with clear skies, the next several mornings are for you. Just look east, the direction of sunrise. You’ll find the moon sliding by three bright morning planets. From top to bottom, this planetary lineup showcases Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. Wake up no later than one hour before sunrise to see the spectacle. Think photo opportunity! On the morning of February 27, 2019, the waning crescent moon closely couples up with the brilliant planet Jupiter as viewed from North America. Elsewhere around the world, the moon is not as close. From the world’s Eastern Hemisphere – Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand – the moon shines to the west of Jupiter on February 27. For all of us, Jupiter and our companion moon will appear very bright and close enough to make waking up early more than worthwhile."

National High Temps Tuesday
 
High temps across the country on Tuesday will be colder than average across the northern tier of the nation with high temps running nearly -20F to -40F below average.
 
Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather oulook across the nation as we head through midweek. Areas of active weather will continue moving through the Western US with areas of heavy rains and mountain snow.
 

7 Day Precipitation Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast shows heavy precipitation across the Western US once again, especially across the northern half of California. There will also be several inches of rain across the Gulf Coast States into the Mid-Atlantic, where additional flooding can't be ruled out.


"Jeff Bezos: New Shepard Will Launch First People Into Space “This Year”
 
"Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wants to send its first passengers to space as soon as this year. Bezos spoke during a private event at the Yale Club in New York City, Business Insider reports. “This year. This is the first time I’ve ever been saying, “this year.” For a few years, I’ve been saying, “next year,” Bezos told Jeff Foust, senior staff writer at Space News, during the event. The billionaire’s private space tourism company Blue Origins has been making some big strides towards that goal in recent years. Its flagship suborbital vehicle New Shepard reached the so-called Kármán line (62 miles or 100 km), widely agreed to be the edge of outer space, for the first time during a test flight in 2015. That’s a fair bit higher than Virgin Galactic’s recent efforts to reach space with its SpaceShipTwo space plane, which reached a new maximum altitude of 55.85 miles (89.9 km) yesterday."
 
See more from Futurism HERE:
 

“Firefall” in Yosemite National Park shows the wonder of God’s creation"
 
"The special phenomenon only occurs under perfect weather conditions. Most of us will never get to see El Capitan’s waterfall in Yosemite National Park turn into a glorious “firefall” in person. But we have the next best thing: a video of the exquisite sight that happens annually between mid- and late February under perfect meteorological conditions. The event occurs at sunset when the light catches the tumbling water and turns it into a fiery cascade. Cloud coverage as well as water volume also affects the beautiful display, but when it does happen it’s more proof of just how incredible God’s creation truly is! If you’re in the California region you’ll have until the end of February to try and catch a peek of the firefall."
 
See more from Aletia HERE:
 

"Sunscreens May Soon Become More Effective "
 
"Sunscreens will get new labeling soon, and some will be off the market, according to a proposed rule that the FDA announced today. The changes will also mean that it’s easier to find sunscreens that protect against UVA rays (the ones that cause damage but not sunburn). Some ingredients’ safety is in question Many of a sunscreen’s ingredients are similar to non-SPF products like lotions. What makes it a sunscreen are specific ingredients that either reflect or absorb ultraviolet rays. Currently, 16 ingredients are approved for this purpose and currently on the market. The FDA announced today that: Only two ingredients (zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) are “generally recognized as safe and effective.” These are physical sunscreens that reflect UV light away from your skin.  Two ingredients, PABA and trolamine salicylate, should not be considered generally recognized as safe and effective, and will not be allowed in sunscreens going forward. For the other 12 ingredients, the FDA didn’t feel they had enough evidence to make a decision one way or another. They are asking manufacturers to do more testing and submit their data."
 
See more from LifeHacker HERE:
 

"This is Earth's Way to Warn Us"
 
 
"Many fun times can be had outdoors with family, friends, or on your lonesome, but things can go from relaxing to downright scary in the blink of an eye. Having street smarts won’t help you in the event of a natural disaster. Knowledge is half the battle, but even that might not be enough to prepare lightning strikes or flash floods. If you find yourself in a spot where you can’t get weather updates on your Smartphone, then you’ll want to memorize these 35 signs of an imminent natural disaster."
 
See more from Coolimba HERE:
 

"What's the Weather Like on Mars? Now You Can Check"
 
"Think it’s cold where you are today? Trust us: It’s a lot worse on Mars. While much of the nation is in the grips of a major winter storm that’s snarling air traffic, closing offices, and canceling school, Mars will likely only hit the single digits today, and plunge to -130 or below tonight. Elon Musk might want to bring a heavy coat when he moves there. NASA has begun making daily weather reports from Mars available to the general public, with data supplied from the Insight lander. It’s not exactly up to the minute (reports appear to be delayed by two or three days), but it’s a good way for weather enthusiasts to keep up with the meteorological comings and goings of the red planet."
 
See more from Fortune HERE:
 
"These Are the 2019 Hurricane Names, From Andrea to Wendy"
 
"The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, is June 1 to November 30; the Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 through November 30. Long before these basins crank up with tropical waves, storms, and hurricanes, the National Hurricane Center establishes a list of storm names that will be assigned when a weather event is powerful enough to be named. A tropical system gets its name when it maintains sustained wind speeds of 39 miles per hour, at which point it is officially a tropical storm. Many named systems never reach hurricane status, when winds reach 74 miles per hour."
 
See more from Coastal Living HERE:
 

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

