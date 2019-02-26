We Can't Turn Off The Snowy Spigot This Month

Free Snow!!

If you haven't heard, there's plenty of snow out there. So much in fact, that people are giving it away for free! Too bad we couldn't on to some of this for the avid winter enthusiasts when dewpoints are in the 70s this July.

______________________________________________________________________________ Snowiest February and 6th Snowiest Month on Record - AND Counting! According to the National Weather Service (thru February 25th) 36.2" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which not only crushes the previous snowiest February on record of 26.5" set in 1962, but it is now the 6th snowiest MONTH in recorded history at MSP! What is impressive is that we were able to achieve this in the first 24 days of the month and we still have another snow chance on Tuesday! I don't think we'll be able to crack the top spot, but could be crack the top 5?

____________________________________________________________________________ Record February Snowfall Here's how much snow has fallen across the region so far this month. Note the "R" appended to a few of the numbers below. This means that those locations have had their snowiest February on record! ________________________________________________________________________________ Snow Depth Here's the latest snow depth report from across the state, which suggests that most locations have more than a foot of snow on the ground. There are even a few locations across central and northeastern Minnesota that have more than 2ft of snow on the ground. ____________________________________________________________________________ More Snow Tuesday Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to midday Wednesday, which shows a fairly light snow chance across much of central Minnesota. While snowfall amounts won't be all that impressive, this will help pad our already very impressive February snowfall numbers.

____________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall Potential Here's the NWS NDFD through midweek, which suggests a fairly narrow swath of 1" to 3" across central Minnesota and into Central Wisconsin. At the point, the Twin Cities will likely see some accumulation from this system, which could lead to another round of slippery commutes.

__________________________________________________________________________

More Snow Late Week? Our active weather continues with a couple more light snow chances at the end of the week. One of Thursday and another on Friday. Note that these systems don't look at that impressive, but we certainly could squeeze out some additional snow accumulations from these 2 systems. ________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook Tuesday

High temps on Tuesday will only warm into the single digits above zero across the state, which will be nearly -20F to -25F below the average for late February. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is +32F.

____________________________________________________________________________

Temperature Outlook

Here is the temperature outlook as we head through the rest of the month and into the first 12 days of March. Temps on Tuesday will still be quite a bit colder than average as our high in the Twin Cities approaches +10F. We do warm up a touch as we head through the rest of the week, but keep in mind that our average high is +32F, so we will still be well below average. It appears that we take another hit in the temp department late weekend and early next week with high temps back in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range.

__________________________________________________________________________

Winter Severity Index

Wondering if this has been a bad winter or not? Well, let's consult the MNDNR State Climatology Office who has a running tally on how "severe" the winter has been thus far. Here's how it is measured:

"The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater."

Based on this information (thru February 12th), the Twin Cities has accumulated 103 points, which is considered to be a "moderate" winter. Keep in mind that these numbers haven't been updated since our record breaking February snow earlier this week, so the number will certainly be higher when the updated information comes out. By comparison:

"The SCI for the winter of 2013-14 in Twin Cities was 207 points, or in the high end of the "severe winter" category. This was the 9th most severe winter on record based on SCI points. The lowest SCI score was the winter of 2011-2012 with 16 points. The most severe winter is 1916-1917 with 305 SCI points."

See more from the MNDNR State Climate Office HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________

Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 76% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last several weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 23rd) was sitting at nearly 56% ice coverage, which is just slightly above the long-term average of 55%.

____________________________________________________________________________

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

____________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Monday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Upper Midwest and Western Canada.

_________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Here's the temp anomaly outlook from across the nation as we head into the last few days of February. Note that cooler than average temps look to linger across the northern tier of the nation with bouts of warming taking place across the Southern US. ____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Oh the humanity... According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from March 5th - 11th suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the country once again. ___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas. _______________________________________________________________________ "Phenology Report: February 12, 2019" If you're interested in nature and how it relates to climate, you might like this. John Latimer is a Phenologist in central/northern Minnesota and has a weekly phenology report on KAXE. Here's what he has been observing. "Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Every Tuesday morning, our resident Phenologist John Latimer gathers his phenological data and reports his findings in the weekly Phenology Report. In this week's report, return of gold finches,deep snow and an increase in sunlight resulting in changes in the colors of many trees including the speckled alder!" Listen to his report on KAXE HERE: _______________________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



________________________________________________________________________

We Can't Turn Off The Snowy Spigot This Month

By Paul Douglas I passed awe a week ago, now coming up on incredulity. Remember when many of us were writing off winter? Heavy rain in December - first week of January in the 30s and 40s; 10F milder than average? Looking back it seems like a meteorological mirage. Welcome to the 6th snowiest month on record in the Twin Cities. At 36.2 inches, February snowfall is the greatest since November of 1991, following the Halloween Super Storm. Let me try and put this into perspective. More snow has fallen this month than the ENTIRE winters of 2011-12, 2014-15 and 2016-17! The last time we had 17 inches of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities: March 5, 2014. Snow lovers are euphoric, but spring is sounding better with every passing day. Models show a break in this numbing pattern by the second week of March, with a string of 30s. But temperatures run 20-25F colder than average the next 7-9 days. Good grief. Like a bad TV commercial. "But wait, there's more!" A clipper drops a couple more inches today and tonight. This month - when in doubt - predict snow.

_____________________________________________