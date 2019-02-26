We Can't Turn Off The Snowy Spigot This Month

Free Snow!!
If you haven't heard, there's plenty of snow out there. So much in fact, that people are giving it away for free! Too bad we couldn't on to some of this for the avid winter enthusiasts when dewpoints are in the 70s this July.
____________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________
Weather Outlook Tuesday
High temps on Tuesday will only warm into the single digits above zero across the state, which will be nearly -20F to -25F below the average for late February. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is +32F.
Temperature Outlook
Here is the temperature outlook as we head through the rest of the month and into the first 12 days of March. Temps on Tuesday will still be quite a bit colder than average as our high in the Twin Cities approaches +10F. We do warm up a touch as we head through the rest of the week, but keep in mind that our average high is +32F, so we will still be well below average. It appears that we take another hit in the temp department late weekend and early next week with high temps back in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range.
Winter Severity Index
Wondering if this has been a bad winter or not? Well, let's consult the MNDNR State Climatology Office who has a running tally on how "severe" the winter has been thus far. Here's how it is measured:
"The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater."
Based on this information (thru February 12th), the Twin Cities has accumulated 103 points, which is considered to be a "moderate" winter. Keep in mind that these numbers haven't been updated since our record breaking February snow earlier this week, so the number will certainly be higher when the updated information comes out. By comparison:
"The SCI for the winter of 2013-14 in Twin Cities was 207 points, or in the high end of the "severe winter" category. This was the 9th most severe winter on record based on SCI points. The lowest SCI score was the winter of 2011-2012 with 16 points. The most severe winter is 1916-1917 with 305 SCI points."
See more from the MNDNR State Climate Office HERE:
According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 76% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last several weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 23rd) was sitting at nearly 56% ice coverage, which is just slightly above the long-term average of 55%.
____________________________________________________________________________
Temperature Anomalies
Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Monday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Upper Midwest and Western Canada.
"Phenology Report: February 12, 2019"
If you're interested in nature and how it relates to climate, you might like this. John Latimer is a Phenologist in central/northern Minnesota and has a weekly phenology report on KAXE. Here's what he has been observing.
"Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Every Tuesday morning, our resident Phenologist John Latimer gathers his phenological data and reports his findings in the weekly Phenology Report. In this week's report, return of gold finches,deep snow and an increase in sunlight resulting in changes in the colors of many trees including the speckled alder!"
Listen to his report on KAXE HERE:
Ice Safety Reminder
________________________________________________________________________
We Can't Turn Off The Snowy Spigot This Month
By Paul Douglas
I passed awe a week ago, now coming up on incredulity. Remember when many of us were writing off winter? Heavy rain in December - first week of January in the 30s and 40s; 10F milder than average? Looking back it seems like a meteorological mirage.
Welcome to the 6th snowiest month on record in the Twin Cities. At 36.2 inches, February snowfall is the greatest since November of 1991, following the Halloween Super Storm.
Let me try and put this into perspective. More snow has fallen this month than the ENTIRE winters of 2011-12, 2014-15 and 2016-17! The last time we had 17 inches of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities: March 5, 2014. Snow lovers are euphoric, but spring is sounding better with every passing day.
Models show a break in this numbing pattern by the second week of March, with a string of 30s. But temperatures run 20-25F colder than average the next 7-9 days. Good grief.
Like a bad TV commercial. "But wait, there's more!" A clipper drops a couple more inches today and tonight. This month - when in doubt - predict snow.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
TUESDAY: Couple inches of snow. Winds: E 5-10. High: 8.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow wraps up. Winds: NW 5. Low: 7.
WEDNESDAY:Icy start. Slow clearing. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 14.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and quiet. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 3. High: 20.
FRIDAY: Light snow in southern MN. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 9. High: 18.
SATURDAY: Sunny intervals, feels like -15F. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 2. High: 10.
SUNDAY: Chilled sunlight. Where's March? Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: -5. High: 8.
MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Still numb. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -10 High: 6.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
February 26th
1996: A bolt of lightning from a snowstorm causes an explosion at a fireworks storage site in Milaca. One employee was injured and several homes in the area were damaged. An eight foot crater was all that remained where the storage site had been.
1971: Extremely low pressure moves across Minnesota. The Twin Cities had a barometer reading of 28.77 inches and Duluth beat that with 28.75. Freezing rain and snow hit northern Minnesota, dumping up to 18 inches of snow in some areas. Areas around Virginia, MN were without power for 5 days.
1896: A balmy high of 60 degrees is reported at Maple Plain. The warm weather hampered the annual ice cutting on Lake Independence to store for summer use.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 26th
Average High: 33F (Record: 64F set in 1896)
Average Low: 17F (Record: -21F set in 1897)
Record Rainfall: 0.83" set in 1873
Record Snowfall: 7.0" set in 1936
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 26th
Sunrise: 6:56am
Sunset: 5:56pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 00 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 4 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~2 hour and 14 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for February 26th at Midnight
0.8 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Are you a morning person? If so, and you’re blessed with clear skies, the next several mornings are for you. Just look east, the direction of sunrise. You’ll find the moon sliding by three bright morning planets. From top to bottom, this planetary lineup showcases Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. Wake up no later than one hour before sunrise to see the spectacle. Think photo opportunity! On the morning of February 27, 2019, the waning crescent moon closely couples up with the brilliant planet Jupiter as viewed from North America. Elsewhere around the world, the moon is not as close. From the world’s Eastern Hemisphere – Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand – the moon shines to the west of Jupiter on February 27. For all of us, Jupiter and our companion moon will appear very bright and close enough to make waking up early more than worthwhile."
7 Day Precipitation Potential
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast shows heavy precipitation across the Western US once again, especially across the northern half of California. There will also be several inches of rain across the Gulf Coast States into the Mid-Atlantic, where additional flooding can't be ruled out.
________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________________________