Jimmy Butler was fouled and fell into a seat among some Spurs fans during the second half of Wednesday night's season-opening loss at San Antonio.

We're not sure whether hilarity ensued -- and neither are you, unless you're in the photo.

So we asked you to write captions for the photos. The only rule? The caption needed tio begin with the words "Jimmy Butler." Here are some of the best responses to the @StribSports Twitter page:

We liked this tweet even though the author didn't follow the rules.

Go ahead and leave your best caption in the comments section. The only rule: The caption must start with "Jimmy Butler..."