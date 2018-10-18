Jimmy Butler was fouled and fell into a seat among some Spurs fans during the second half of Wednesday night's season-opening loss at San Antonio.
We're not sure whether hilarity ensued -- and neither are you, unless you're in the photo.
So we asked you to write captions for the photos. The only rule? The caption needed tio begin with the words "Jimmy Butler." Here are some of the best responses to the @StribSports Twitter page:
We liked this tweet even though the author didn't follow the rules.
Go ahead and leave your best caption in the comments section. The only rule: The caption must start with "Jimmy Butler..."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From StribSports Upload
Wolves
We asked you for captions about this Jimmy Butler photo. You delivered
You might have wondered what Jimmy Butler was talking about with the front-row fan at the Wolves-Spurs game. Or you might have let your imagination run wild.
Wolves
Garnett says Glen Taylor doesn't know (bleep) about basketball
Considering Kevin Garnett made a high-profile exit from Minnesota in 2007 and a less-than-successful return in 2015, he was a go-to source for his thoughts on Jimmy Butler.
Vikings
Radio history: Harlan, daughter working Monday Night Football together
The former Timberwolves announcer is looking forward to having his daughter, Olivia Dekker, work with him as the sideline reporter on Monday Night Football from Green Bay.
Golf
Two Minnesota First Tee golfers playing in Champions Tour Pebble Beach event
Jay Frolick of First Tee Twin Cities and Kurt Lambert of First Tee Three Rivers Park District were selected to participate in this week's PURE Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach.
Sports
When was the last time you were so discouraged by Minnesota sports?
Across the board, there's just not that much to feel good about with Minnesota's professional sports teams. Let's wallow in the current state of play for a bit.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.