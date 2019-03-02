PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Life is still a struggle in the Florida Panhandle county hardest hit by Hurricane Michael.

Everyday tasks that residents of Bay County used to take for granted now require a combination of planning, patience and luck. The Category 4 storm cut a wide swath of devastation through the area in October.

Drivers who have lived in the county for years second-guess themselves about whether they're going the right way since street signs, trees or houses that served as points of reference have disappeared.

One of the county's two hospitals was closed, even though Bay County residents are experiencing hurricane-related health problems such as respiratory illness.

Students in schools damaged by the storm have moved into other facilities.

And many doctors' offices and retailers haven't reopened yet.