The offensive chemistry between seniors Lily Gilbertson and Eva Bruer led the way for Wayzata in its 4-1 victory over Blaine on Tuesday in the first round of the girls' soccer state tournament at Farmington High School.

Bruer, who has committed to the University of Minnesota, scored the first goal for the Trojans (13-3) in the first half by redirecting a corner kick by Gilbertson.

The rest of the first half was scoreless, with the ball in Blaine's half of the field much of the time.

Four minutes into the second half, Samantha Dietrick ignited a three-goal Wayzata outburst, scoring with an assist from freshman Madi Drasher.

Within five minutes after her goal, the Trojans scored twice more.

First, Bruer got her second goal of the game, followed by a goal by Gilbertson, who added three assists to her career total, which ranks second in program history.

Wayzata coach Tony Peszneker said Gilbertson, a Ms. Soccer candidate who will play for Northwestern next year, is the Trojans' "orchestra conductor" who meshes well with the rest of the team.

Gilbertson and Bruer give each other most of the credit.

"I can always count on Eva to be in the right spot," Gilbertson said.

Said Bruer, "And Lily is always in the right corner."

Blaine (12-4-1) got its goal from freshman Jordan Pascarella with two minutes left in the game.

The Trojans advance to the semifinals against Stillwater at 10 a.m. Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Stillwater 2, Lakeville North 0: In a battle between stout defenses, the Ponies' composure on offense sealed their victory.

The first half remained scoreless until Stillwater freshman Marisa Bonilla's pass to senior Megan Howard resulted in a goal with about one minute left in the half.

Whatever momentum the goal generated as the Ponies went into halftime, it was still there after the break.

Only 36 seconds into the second half, Bonilla took a pass from senior Abby Begin and her shot trickled just past the goal line.

"Once I start playing, I'm not nervous anymore," Bonilla said.

Stillwater coach Michael Huber said Bonilla "gets to the end lines, and she gets right in front of the goal. She's done that [scoring goals] all year."

After that goal the Ponies controlled much of the play and spent the most of the second half in Panthers territory.

But Lakeville North's defense kept Stillwater (15-1-4) from scoring again.

The Panthers finished with six shot attempts and two shots on goal, while the Ponies had 11 shot attempts with six shots on net.

Lakeville North (12-4-4) came into the game with 12 shutouts this season while Stillwater had 13 shutouts and added one more.