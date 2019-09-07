Wayzata's Joe Demro lived in the Edina backfield Friday.

The senior defensive lineman sacked Edina junior George Sandven five times. Demro also forced a fumble, earning the team's "Chains" award, which goes to the player responsible for the most turnovers, in a 34-15 home victory.

"Our quickness really closed the pocket and caused that quarterback to scramble," Demro said.

Trojans senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt said it's challenging facing Demro and company in practice.

"They make me tired, they push me to make me better and we've got one of the best defenses," he said.

Against the Hornets, Schmidt threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to senior wide receiver Jacob Wildermuth in the first quarter.

Edina eventually found some rhythm in the second quarter, with Sandven finding senior wide receiver Lucas Flemming in the end zone, cutting the deficit to 21-7. Wayzata (2-0) answered with another touchdown.

The Demro-led Trojans defense recorded eight sacks.

"He's a scary man in practice,'' Schmidt said.

The Hornets (1-1) didn't score again until late in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run by junior running back Sawyer Anderson.

"They got to me early, but we just kept on pushing," Sandven said.

MATTHEW DAVIS