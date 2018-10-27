Senior running back Bennett Fragomeni came into Wayzata's first-round Class 6A tournament game with four touchdowns this season. The second-stringer matched that mark through just three quarters on Friday in the Trojans' 45-0 victory over Centennial.

Fragomeni and junior Malaki Jackson filled in the backfield for injured starter Christian Vasser. Fragomeni bulled his way for touchdowns from 4, 2, 3, and 5 yards and finished the game with more than 40 rushing yards. Jackson tacked on 80 yards rushing, including a 9-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

"I am incredibly blessed to have an embarrassment of riches in the backfield," Wayzata coach Lambert Brown said. "We have four guys that can play the position and get the job done on any Friday night."

But it wasn't just Wayzata's offense that was rolling. The Trojans defense, which had given up an average of 25 points a game in the regular season, forced four turnovers, including a first-quarter fumble that linebacker Trevor Palesch recovered on the Centennial 3. That set up a 2-yard score by Fragomeni.

Centennial (3-6), which lost starting running back Zach Osmek to an injury early in the game, didn't cross midfield on offense until the third quarter.

The Trojans (5-4) advance to play No. 4-ranked Woodbury (9-1) next Friday.

HANK LONG