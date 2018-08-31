After two consecutive losing seasons, Wayzata showed Thursday at Rosemount that it could be a tougher team to beat this year. The Trojans defense controlled much of the game, limiting a talented Rosemount offense in a 21-12 victory.

"I think our [defense] played phenomenal," Wayzata coach Lambert Brown said.

Wayzata's defense made plays from start to finish. When Rosemount's offense, led by Gophers recruit Jonathan Mann, strung together a long drive, defensive lineman Joe Demro forced a turnover in the backfield.

"We knew coming into it that Jonathan Mann was going to be a big asset to their team," Demro said. "We tried to contain that quarterback so he couldn't make throws [to Mann]."

Rosemount's defense also was sound for much of the game. But the Irish weren't ready for Keaton Heide's deep pass to Connor Hale for a 55-yard touchdown that gave Wayzata a fourth-quarter lead.

Minutes later Demro intercepted a Max Carter pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown, helping to clinch a promising start for the Trojans.

"We started the year on a high note last year, too," said Brown, referring to a Week 1 victory against the Irish in 2017. "I want to go into this, watch film and find a way to get better for next week."

