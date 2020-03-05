It’s a new season for Wayzata.

Sophomore guard Camden Heide converted an alley-oop pass from senior Josh Gullickson on a baseline out-of-bounds play as time expired, giving the fifth-seeded Trojans a 56-54 victory over fourth-seeded Armstrong in the Class 4A, Section 6 boys’ basketball quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Heide finished with a game-high 21 points. Teammate junior Eddie Beeninga added 12 points as the Trojans improved to 11-16. They lost to Armstrong 66-61 two weeks ago.

Adam Biewen led the Falcons (19-8) with 16 points while Jake Breitbach and Hezekiah Iyawe each added 14.

In other section quarterfinal games:

Mounds View 65, Irondale 56 (OT): The Mustangs pulled away from fifth-seeded Irondale in overtime for the victory in the Class 4A, Section 5 quarterfinal at Mounds View High School. The fourth-seeded Mustangs scored the first five points in overtime and did not let the Knights back in the game.

Evan Kim led the Mustangs with 26 points and John Montgomery had 13. Ahmad Berry led the Knights with 18 points and eight rebounds and Kwame Herzog had 17 points.

St. Anthony 73, St. Paul Johnson 63 (OT): Tait Nelson scored 23 points to lead the sixth-seeded Huskies past the third-seeded Governors in Class 3A, Section 4. Luke Omodt had 15 points and Dylan Manning and Charlie Ash had 10 each. Jesse Foster led the host Governors with 20 points and Julian Hodges had 18.

Columbia Heights 77, Mahtomedi 70: Jordan Jones scored 37 points to lead the fourth-seeded Hylanders past the fifth-seeded Zephyrs in Class 3A, Section 4. Muja Burton had 17 points and Jhonta Gonnigan had 11 for the host Hylanders. Cal Greene led the Zephyrs with 18 points, Cole Chapman had 15, Luke Ricker had 12 and Brody Fox had 11.

Champlin Park 50, Osseo 47: The third-seeded Rebels overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the sixth-seeded Orioles in Class 4A, Section 5. Francis Nwaokorie led the host Rebels with 11 points. Josh Ola-Joseph led the Orioles with 14 points and Benard Omooria had 12.

Andover 63, Coon Rapids 56: Austin Learned scored 14 points to lead the third-seeded Huskies past the sixth-seeded Cardinals in Class 4, Section 7. Ben Kopetzki scored 13 points, Calvin Foy had 12 and Jack Sharon had 11 for the host Huskies. Jordan Doe led the Cardinals with 13 points and Talan Elmi and Lucky Moronge had 10 each.

Waconia 65, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55: PJ Hayes scored 23 points to lead the second-seeded Wildcats past the seventh-seeded Knights in Class 3A, Section 6. Connor Schwob had 20 points and Spencer Swanson had 14 for the host Wildcats. Nick Peterson led the Knights with 21 points, Charlie Hansen had 13 and Walker Johnson had 11.

STAFF REPORTS