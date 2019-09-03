A moose wandered onto a University of North Dakota practice football field Tuesday morning, campus police said.

"The situation is currently contained," police said on Twitter, but offering no elaboration.

"We are doing our best to get this animal back into the wild," the tweet continued.

A police official said the moose was still on campus as of 10:20 a.m. At least two police officers were on the scene sizing up the circumstances before them.

A video posted by a Grand Forks Herald staffer on Twitter showed the animal prancing for much more than a first down on the football field inside Memorial Stadium along Columbia Road.

The stadium had been UND's home field for many decades until the indoor Alerus Center opened in 2001. It is now used as a practice facility for the team, but the moose's presence is not affecting the team's preparations for Saturday's game at Fargo vs. in-state rival North Dakota State.

"It's more of a gawker distraction, if anything," said UND sports communications director Mitch Wigness. Citing the many tweets about the moose, Wigness added, "Everyone thinks they're funny this morning."