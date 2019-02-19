Two ways to view bald eagles

Minnesota has the most bald eagles in the Lower 48 (sorry, Florida), and here are two ways you can catch sight of these large raptors.

One is to visit the National Eagle Center page (www.nationaleaglecenter.org/winter-bald-eagle-count/) with its weekly count of bald eagle sightings along the Mississippi River. Then, you can choose to visit a location to view eagles fishing the river or resting in trees. In mid-January, Lake Pepin was the place to be, with 67 bald eagles stacking up along the river.

Another route: visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ web cam to watch a pair of bald eagles at their nest. This very popular site now offers live views of the eagles both in daytlight and during the night, with an infrared camera (https://bit.ly/2jX5VHd ).

Val Cunningham