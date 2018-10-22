WAUSAU, Wis. — Wausau police say they're investigating the death of a two-month-old baby as a homicide.

Officials have arrested the child's 28-year-old baby sitter on an unrelated child abuse warrant from Marathon County. She's expected to appear in court Monday.

Police say the infant's mother picked up her child at the baby sitter's house last Thursday night, went to Northway Coin and Laundry and found the baby unresponsive in his car seat when she arrived.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the child had apparently died while in the care of the baby sitter, who was arrested at The Plaza hotel in Wausau early Friday.