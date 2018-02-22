WAUSAU, Wis. — Wausau police have identified the victim of a homicide and have arrested a man in another county as a result of their investigation.
Seventy-seven-year-old Lyle Leith was found dead in his garage by his daughter on Tuesday. Police say an autopsy was done Wednesday, but results are pending.
Investigators, through the course of their work on the case, obtained a search warrant for a resident in Florence County. Authorities say they arrested a man in the home on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Torture of captive Mpls. twins 'repugnant and horrifying,' Freeman says
The mother failed to keep Jerry Lee Curry from beating, tying up and sexually assaulting their twins over many years, according to prosecutors. She is not in custody.
National
The Latest: Assembly passes bill targeting drunken drivers
The Latest on action in the Wisconsin Assembly (all times local):
TV & Media
Edina man's string of 'Jeopardy' wins snapped
Rob Worman, who ended up with $133,901 in winnings, said the new champion was too fast on the buzzer.
Minneapolis
Obituary: Former Minneapolis school board member Ann Kaari dedicated life to helping schools
Friends and family remember Ann Marie Nelson Kaari as a calm and steady voice on the Minneapolis school board, a needed influence during a controversial…
Local
Push to ban handheld cellphones begins with rally at Minn. Capitol
Supporters want Minnesota to be 17th state to pass law banning handheld cellphones.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.