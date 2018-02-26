WAUSAU, Wis. — A Wausau man has received a memento of his mother that has been missing since she died 27 years ago — and he never knew was out there.

WAOW-TV reports that Ben Dakins lost his mom, dad and brother when they were killed in a car crash in 1991. Last week Dakins was presented with his mom's high school class ring that a woman found at a Wausau garage sale in 2016.

A few weeks ago Jessica Foster went searching on Facebook for the ring's owner. Sheila Ostrowski Mabry, a high school friend of Dakins' mom, saw Foster's posting about the 1978 DC Everest High School ring with the initials KZ engraved into the metal.

Mabry says she knew right away that the ring belonged to Dakins' mom, Kathy Zynda.