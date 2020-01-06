WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Courthouse and Administration Building are closed because of a bomb threat, according to county Executive Paul Farrow.
He posted on Facebook Monday that all morning court proceedings are canceled and will be rescheduled.
The status of afternoon court appearances has yet to be determined.
Sheriff's officials or Farrow did not immediately provide details of the threat, but scheduled a late morning news conference.
