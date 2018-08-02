LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Watkins man has died after he was pinned underneath a semitrailer truck.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Joseph Pauly was working under the semi about 5 p.m. Wednesday when it fell off a hydraulic jack and pinned him. Family members discovered Pauly and called 911.
Emergency crews arrived to find Pauly had died at the scene.
