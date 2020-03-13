Kylie Pittmann looked at home on the Maturi Pavilion floor.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown's junior guard made three consecutive three-pointers midway through the first half, propelling the Buccaneers to a 58-46 triumph over Heritage Christian in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Thursday.

"I was feeling it today, really comfortable," said Pittman, who had 15 points, going 5-for-7 from behind the arc. "I was knocking down open shots."

Pittmann's quick five-minute barrage helped turn an 11-10 deficit into a 21-13 lead with 6 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first half. The No. 7-ranked Buccaneers (27-4) led 25-15 at the intermission.

"We're playing at a pretty high level right now," said Buccaneers coach Tyler Kaus, whose team shot 40% from the field and went 21-for-22 from the free-throw line. "It's a confident group."

Classmate Brielle Bartelt took over the game in the second half. She scored the first nine points after the break as the Buccaneers went on an 11-0 run to build a 36-15 lead. Bartelt had a game-high 23 points.

"I saw their tall player was guarding me, so I took it to the hoop," said Bartelt, who had two layups, a three-pointer and two free throws during the run. "We felt really good at the end of the first half."

The Eagles (22-8) were led by junior guard Taylor Schuck's19 points.

"I thought we matched up with them pretty well," Eagles coach Lori Crellin said. "We ran into a team that was pretty hot."

Minneota 57, Red Lake 37: The defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Vikings battled through a sluggish performance for long periods of time against the Warriors.

"That's what we call organized chaos," Minneota coach Chad Johnston said. "It's hard to figure out what they do at times. They just go find the ball."

Minneota (31-1) scored the game's first seven points, including five by junior Abby Hennen, in the opening two minutes.

Then over the next seven minutes the Vikings only made two shots on 12 attempts while committing seven of its 17 turnovers.

"We knew they were going to put a lot of pressure on us," said Hennen, a 5-9 guard had a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds. "They were aggressive."

In those opening nine minutes, Red Lake (21-10) only scored five points, all by junior center Kelanna McClain. She finished with 11 points.

The Vikings settled down and used a late spurt before halftime to take a 30-14 lead at the intermission. They maintained a 13- to 20-point lead throughout the second half. Red Lake only shot 22% (14-for-63) from the field, including 1-for-18 from three-point range.

"We had to rely on our defense today," Johnston said. "You can still control the tempo of the game with your defense."

Cromwell-Wright 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58: Guard Taya Hakamaki is pretty hard to stop. The senior had 34 points, five assists and five steals to lead the Cardinals.

"Taya is a special ball-dominant guard," Cromwell-Wright coach Jeff Gronner said. "She can shoot and handle the ball, and she sees the floor well, too."

The No. 2-ranked Cardinals (29-2) stretched an eight-point halftime lead to 15 points in the second half before the Jaguars mounted a comeback. They pulled within 58-51 with just over six minutes left before Hakamaki quickly responded with a three-pointer and a three-point play.

"You can tell she is the heart of the team," Jaguars coach Kristina Anderson said. "She is a complete player."

Senior guard Shaily Hakamaki, Taya's first cousin, added 15 points and nine rebounds.

"We knew those two were going to be tough to stop," Anderson said. "That was a tall task."

The Jaguars (19-11) were led by freshman guard Abby Berge's 18 points.

"They gave us some issues in the first half," Gronner said. "We're playing at a high level right now, but we can play better."

Henning 69, Fillmore Central 56: Guard Megan Weber had a consistent answer to the Falcons' zone defense.

The Henning junior made a six three-pointers, equaling her season high, en route to a 29 points, to lead the No. 4-rated Hornets to victory in their first state tournament.

"I absolutely love when teams play a zone defense," Weber said. "It opens up spots for us."

Her backcourt partner, junior Ellie Dague, added 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists for Henning (29-2).

"We've seen 1-3-1 zones a lot this year," Hornets coach Mike Hepola said. "It was definitely helpful.

"We were ready for this moment."

Senior guard Kassidy Broadwater had a game-high 30 points for the Falcons (22-9), who also were playing in their first state tournament.