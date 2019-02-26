WATERTOWN, Wis. — Officials say a large fire at an implement repair business in Watertown caused about $1 million in damage.
At least ten additional agencies helped Watertown firefighters at Waupun Equipment Co. Monday. Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld says the source of the fire that destroyed the building was an oil burner. Biefeld says while the cause remains under investigation, it does not appear suspicious.
About 45 firefighters were rotated in and out of service at the scene because of the cold temperatures and strong winds. They were on the scene for about four hours.
