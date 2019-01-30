WAUWATOSA, Wis. _ Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $45 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.8 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $172.4 million.

Waterstone shares have declined 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.60, a decrease of 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBF