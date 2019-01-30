WAUWATOSA, Wis. _ Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $45 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $30.8 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $172.4 million.
Waterstone shares have declined 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.60, a decrease of 3 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBF
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.