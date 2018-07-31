WAUWATOSA, Wis. _ Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.4 million.
The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $51.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47 million.
Waterstone shares have remained unchanged since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBF
