GLENDORA, Miss. — Rain-swollen rivers are spilling over their banks across the South, and a Mississippi mayor says water has surrounded his town and forced some families to leave their homes.

Forecasters say flood warnings were in place Wednesday in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

In Glendora, Mississippi, The Greenwood Commonwealth reported Wednesday that the town of 151 people is caught between the flooded Tallahatchie River to the north and the Black Bayou to the south.

Glendora Mayor Johnny Thomas says the water is within inches of covering U.S. Highway 49 in both directions.

Thomas says "I hope it doesn't get worse. We've only got one way out of here."

City workers filled sandbags Tuesday afternoon, and a shelter opened for those displaced.