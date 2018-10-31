KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The co-owner of a Kansas water park who is accused in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy has been charged with drug possession and hiring someone for sex.
The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry surrendered to authorities in Kansas on Monday and was released on $100,000 bond. Henry's defense attorney, Carl Cornwell, hasn't returned a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Henry is already facing second-degree murder and other charges in the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab. Henry is accused of rushing into service the 17-story Verruckt waterslide — which was billed as the world's largest — that Caleb was riding when he was killed.
Henry is among several peoplecharged in the tragedy .
Deconstruction of the slide began Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.