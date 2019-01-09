I’ve been somewhere between intrigued and fascinated with Willians Astudillo ever since the Twins called him up last year and I realized he barely ever walks or strikes out.

As in: 3,238 minor league or winter plate appearances, with just 115 walks and 99 strikeouts.

And: 97 plate appearances with the Twins last season, and just 2 walks and 3 strikeouts (plus a hefty .355 batting average and .516 slugging percentage).

I desperately want the Twins to find a way to have him on the 25-man roster at the start of 2019. Just look at this:

If his one-man pace of play initiative and exhausting sprint around the bases aren’t enough, a recent highlight from Venezuelan Winter Ball should do the trick.

I saw Astudillo’s long look and celebration first Tuesday night on Parker Hageman’s feed. Here it is in all its glory: