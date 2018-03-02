Six Minnesota teams open play Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's and women's basketball tournament.

Here are links to live video of the games.

Division III men:

5:30 p.m: St. Olaf plays Sul Ross State of Texas in Platteville, Wis. Watch here.

5:30 p.m: Augusburg College, the MIAC tournament champion, plays Hope College at Augustana in Illinois. Watch here.

7 p.m.: St. John's, which won the MIAC regular-season title, plays UMAC champion Bethany Lutheran of Mankato in Collegeville. Watch here.

Division III women:

5 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus plays Rose-Human at Platteville, Wis. Watch here.

5:30 p.m.: St. Benedict's plays George Fox at Wartburg College. Watch here.

8 p.m.: St. Thomas plays host to Chapman College of California. Watch here.

The full Division III brackets are here: Women | Men