MN United
Betis hands Milan shock Europa defeat at San Siro
AC Milan suffered a shock 2-1 Europa League defeat against Real Betis at the San Siro on Thursday, while Arsenal was unstoppable again as it…
Twins
Seven things to know about new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli
Drafted sixth overall in 2000, Baldelli's career was cut short by a muscular disorder and he's held an assortment of jobs with Tampa Bay.
Vikings
Five starters sit out practice again today
Five starters, including three on a defense that’s facing Drew Brees on Sunday night, missed practice again because of injuries.
Twins
'I'm absolutely ecstatic.' Baldelli named Twins manager
Rocco Baldelli interviewed for five managerial positions during the offseason, and said he got "the right feeling" before he was hired by the Twins.
Gophers
Minnesota Preview Capsule
MINNESOTALast season: 15-17, lost to Rutgers in first round of Big Ten Tournament.Nickname: Golden Gophers.Coach: Richard Pitino.Conference: Big Ten.Who's gone: Point guard Nate Mason (graduated),…
