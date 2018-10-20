It's only Game 1 of 41 at home for the Timberwolves this season. But before Friday night's home opener even got underway the action was intense.

Minnesota nice? What Minnesota nice? Watch as Jimmy Butler - who requested a trade from Minnesota a month ago - and head coach Tom Thibodeau were introduced, and given a piece of the fans' mind at Target Center.

