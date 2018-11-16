The NCAA Division II and III football playoffs begin Saturday and you can watch the games live and for free by clicking on the links.
The video is being provided by the host schools.
Division III
Noon: St. John's vs. Martin Luther. Radio at 10 a.m., video at noon.
Noon: Bethel vs. Wartburg video
Division II
1 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. Texas A&M-Commerce video.
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
On hot seat? Packers' McCarthy focuses on getting road win
Mike McCarthy knows his job is on the line.
Local
Trump honors Minnesota's Alan Page with Medal of Freedom
The retired state Supreme Court justice, Vikings legend and tireless philanthropist was among seven honored in a White House ceremony with the nation's most prestigious civilian honor.
Motorsports
Gibson has key role in NASCAR title race after health scare
Tony Gibson was driving home from Stewart-Haas Racing's shop this summer when he lost feeling in his hands and feet.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Playing in Chicago has proven troublesome
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer are split on who will win in week eleven as Chicago will be a big challenge for Minnesota and they've had little success at Soldier Field in the past.
High Schools
Live: Minnesota prep football semifinals from U.S. Bank Stadium
The games aren't on TV, but you can watch free live video of today's games (and the girls' swimming tournament) now by clicking here.