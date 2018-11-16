The NCAA Division II and III football playoffs begin Saturday and you can watch the games live and for free by clicking on the links.

The video is being provided by the host schools.

Division III

Noon: St. John's vs. Martin Luther. Radio at 10 a.m., video at noon.

Noon: Bethel vs. Wartburg video

Division II

1 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. Texas A&M-Commerce video.