Regan Smith of Lakeville broke the world record in the women's 200-meter backstroke Friday at the world swimming championships.
Here's a highlight video of the race.
More From Sports
Sports
Bernal takes yellow jersey as storm throws Tour into chaos
In an instant, and just as it was becoming even more thrilling, the most exciting Tour de France in decades became truly bizarre.
Vikings
Peko reports to Bills while wife battles Hodgkin's lymphoma
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Peko says he'll have to be "the rock" for his family while his wife, Giuliana, is at home battling Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Vikings
Hughes, Morgan, three others sidelined as Vikings start full-squad workouts
In a new twist, Coach Mike Zimmer described Mike Hughes’ knee injury as “multi-ligament,” so more damage was done than to his ACL last season;
Sports
Rublev upsets top-seeded Thiem to reach Hamburg semifinals
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Friday.
Sports
'I'm in shock.' Lakeville teen Regan Smith sets world 200-meter backstroke record
Smith, who will be a senior at Lakeville North, shocked the swimming world — and herself — by smashing the world record by more than a half-second.