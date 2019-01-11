More from Star Tribune
The Latest: 911 caller: Teen said suspect killed her parents
The Latest on a Wisconsin teenager who was found alive three months after disappearing following her parents' deaths (all times local):
Jayme 'was taken against her will'
Authorities said Jayme Closs was abducted by 21-year-old Jake T. Patterson, who is being charged with 2 counts of murder and 1 count of kidnapping. He doesn't have a criminal record in Wisconsin.
What we know about the Jayme Closs case
Patterson is held on murder and kidnapping charges after Jayme Closs, 13, was found alive in Gordon, Wis., Thursday. Here's what we know about the case so far.
St. Paul residents call for more aggressive 2040 city plan
Speakers at Friday's public hearing said they want more housing density and transit.
Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths
A 21-year-old man is jailed in the deaths of a Wisconsin couple he killed because he wanted to kidnap their teenage daughter, investigators said Friday, a day after the girl approached a stranger along a rural road saying she'd been abducted in October and held against her will.
