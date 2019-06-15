The state baseball and lacrosse tournaments aren't on TV, but we have links to live video so you can watch them here.



The state 4A baseball semifinals are today at CHS Field in St. Paul. Stillwater plays East Ridge at noon followed by Rogers vs. New Prague in the state's largest class.

You can watch the games by clicking here.

The state lacrosse finals are at Chanhassen. In the girls' final, Prior Lake plays Eden Prairie at 3:30 p.m. and the boys' final has Prior Lake playing Benilde-St. Margaret's at 6 p.m.

You can watch the games by clicking here.

Video is provided by Prep Spotlight TV.

Game reports and other news is on the Star Tribune's baseball hub and lacrosse hub.

Social media updates from Star Tribune staff and others are on our high school Live Blog.