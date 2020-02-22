The girls' state hockey tournament title games are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., with consolation games starting at 9 a.m. The gymnastics tournament starts at 11 a.m. Click below for the links to watch.



The state title game hockey video is provided by 45tv.com Click here to watch.

The third-place and fifth-place games are from PrepSpotlight TV. So are the events in the state gymnastics meet. Click here to watch.

Today's hockey schedule:

9 a.m.: Rochester Lourdes vs. Warroad (Third place, Class A)

10 a.m.: South St. Paul vs. Hutchinson (Consolation title, Class A)

11 a.m.: Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove (Third place, Class 2A)

Noon: Hill-Murray vs. Roseau (Consolation title, Class 2A)

4 p.m. Breck School vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Class A championship)

7 p.m.: Edina vs. Andover (Class 2A championship)

A schedule of individual events for the gymnastics tournament is on the PrepSpotlight TV page.

In-game hockey updates, game stories and more tournament coverage are on our girls' hockey hub.

Our high school Live Blog, with tournament photos and other high school sports news, is here.

Listen to our tournament preview podcast:

Read our profile of Metro Player of the Year, Olivia Mobley of Breck School: