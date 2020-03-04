The showcase tournament of the winter sports season opens today with the quarterfinals of the Class 1A boys' hockey tournament. Click below for live video of the games, updates, previews and more from the Xcel Energy Center.

In addition to the championship round games being shown on Ch. 45, they are also being streamed by the station on the web. You can watch the games here.

Consolation round games start Thursday and will be shown on PrepSpotlight.TV. You can watch here.

Today's Class A quarterfinal schedule

11 a.m.: Mankato East/Loyola vs. St. Cloud Cathedral Preview | Game report

1 p.m.: Monticello vs. Hermantown Preview | Game report

6 p.m.: Hutchinson vs. Warroad Preview | Game report

8 p.m.: Delano vs. Mahtomedi Preview | Game report

Complete tournament brackets are here

Get the latest on the tournament from our reporters and others at the X, as well as updates on high school sports from around Minnesota, on our prep Live Blog.