Playing without regular starters Rebekkah Brunson and Lindsay Whalen, and losing guard Danielle Robinson to an ankle injury during the second quarter, the Lynx needed another big game from Maya Moore.
The Lynx star responded with 34 points as the Lynx clinched a playoff berth with an 89-73 victory at Las Vegas.
It was the second straight game that Moore scored more than 30.
Watch the highlights here:
