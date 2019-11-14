Thursday begins three days of state football semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Undefeated Minneapolis North plays at 2 p.m. with defending champs St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (4A) and Lakeville North (6A) playing afterward.

Here's today's schedule of games.

11:30 a.m.: Hancock vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-man)

2 p.m.: Minneapolis North vs. Paynesville (2A)

4:30 p.m.: Hutchinson vs. St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/The Blake School (4A)

7 p.m.: Lakeville North vs. Champlin Park (6A)

