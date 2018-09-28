More from Star Tribune
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 'Where is the bravery in this room?'
Minnesota Democrat criticizes quick push to confirm Kavanaugh as 'not normal,' asks Republicans what they're hiding.
Supreme Court Justice Kagan won't discuss Kavanaugh
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan declined to talk about the confirmation process that could seat Brett Kavanaugh and tip the nation's highest court to a conservative majority.
Chipmakers, energy companies led indexes higher; Tesla dives
U.S. stocks are slightly higher Friday as gains for chipmakers give the technology sector a boost, and energy companies are rising with oil prices. Tesla is plunging after federal regulators moved to oust Elon Musk as the electric car maker's CEO following his tweet last month that he was close to a deal to take Tesla private.
Anita Hill struck by Kavanaugh's anger versus accuser's calm
Anita Hill says one of the things that stood out to her from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's hearing was how his emotional and angry testimony compared to the calm testimony of the woman accusing him of sexual assault.
The Latest: Montana's Sen. Tester to vote against Kavanaugh
The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
