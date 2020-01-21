More from Star Tribune
National
Planned Parenthood endorses challenger to Sen. Susan Collins
Planned Parenthood on Tuesday endorsed a Democratic challenger to Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, saying Collins "turned her back" on women and citing her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as well as other judicial nominees who oppose abortion.
National
Challenges for public following impeachment, Weinstein cases
Americans who want to follow President Donald Trump's impeachment saga and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape trial through the media will sit in obstructed seats.
National
Agreement to expand addiction treatment announced
Wisconsin insurance companies, healthcare providers and others announced an agreement Tuesday to do away with prior authorization requirements for most patients that can slow the prescription of drugs to treat people fighting substance abuse.
National
Lawyer: Michael Avenatti too isolated in jail to help case
Michael Avenatti, the jet-setting lawyer who once represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her battles with President Donald Trump, is now being imprisoned in the same chilly cell that once held drug kingpin El Chapo, his lawyer said.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump spreads distortions at Davos
President Donald Trump spread distorted information about the U.S. economy and his administration's involvement with historically black colleges in a preening performance Tuesday at the Davos economic conference in the Swiss Alps.