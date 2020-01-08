More from Star Tribune
Variety
Memorial proposed for N Carolina college shooting victims
A committee formed in the wake of a shooting on a North Carolina college campus last April has proposed a $1 million memorial to honor the victims.
National
Newly empowered Virginia Democrats promise action
A historically diverse Virginia General Assembly convened Wednesday, led for the first time in more than two decades by Democrats who promised to enact a litany of changes.
National
Trump:U.S. is 'ready to embrace peace'
President Trump said Iran appeared to be "standing down" after its missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops and said the U.S. response would be to put in place new economic sanctions "until Iran changes its behavior."
National
California could mandate backup power at cell phone towers
When the nation's largest electric utility preemptively shut off power last fall to prevent wildfires in California, customers lost more than just their lights — some lost their phones, too.
National
Ivanka Trump's appearance at CES tech show draws criticisms
The nation's largest consumer electronics show hosted Ivanka Trump as a keynote speaker — a choice that drew scorn from many women in technology.