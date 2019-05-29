More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Bass fishing booms in Minnesota: 'It's really going gangbusters'
Zero fanfare surrounded the opening day of Minnesota's bass harvest Saturday, but smallmouth and largemouth anglers are carrying on in larger numbers year after year.
National
Mueller to speak on Russia probe at 10 a.m.
It was not clear what special counsel Robert Mueller intended to say, but the statement comes amid demands for him to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.
Variety
KARE hires first Hmong-American anchor in Twin Cities market
Gia Vang joins the local NBC affiliate as Lauren Leamanczyk moves to evenings.
Local
Duluth police plead for end to rumors on social media about teen's shooting death
'Allow us to complete an accurate and thorough investigation,' a police statement read.