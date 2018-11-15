The state football semifinals aren't on TV today. But you can watch them on the web. The first four of 14 semifinal games in the state's seven classes are scheduled for today.

Here's the schedule:

11:30 a.m.: Cromwell-Wright vs. Spring Grove in 9-man

2 p.m.: Paynesville vs. Caledonia, in 2A

4:30 p.m.: Waseca vs. SMB in 5A

7 p.m.: Blaine vs. Eden Prairie in 6A.

To watch the games, click here for prepspotlight.tv

SMB is a cooperative football program among three Twin Cities private schools: St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and The Blake School.

In addition the state swimming tournament begins with sessions and noon and 6 p.m. The same link will take you to that webstream.

For game reports and more on the tournaments, click here for the Star Tribune's football hub and here for our swimming hub.