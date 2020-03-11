Live at 10 a.m.: Watch, follow the Minnesota state girls' basketball tournament here
The state girls' basketball tournament begins today with 12 games at the University of Minnesota. Hopkins and its 60-game winning streak is the featured attraction in the 4A opening quarterfinal.
March 11, 2020 — 9:18am
The state girls' basketball tournament begins today with 12 games at the University of Minnesota. Hopkins and its 60-game winning streak is the featured attraction in the 4A opening quarterfinal at 10 a.m. The opponent is Cambridge-Isanti.
Today's games are not on TV, but you can watch them live on Prep Spotlight TV. Replays are available, too. Click here for a link to all of the quarterfinals in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. (The 1A tournament starts tomorrow.)
Here's a guide to the tournament from our girls' basketball hub and other sources:
