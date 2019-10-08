More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Eyes on empty skies: Minnesota bird watchers unsurprised by news of 3 billion-bird decline
The rain kept falling, but the birds kept singing. So the watchers stayed at their post, keeping count. Chickadee. Flicker. Pileated woodpecker. Yellow-bellied sapsucker. Each…
National
The Latest: Wisconsin Senate passes F-35 resolution
The Latest on a legislative resolution supporting new F-35 fighter jets at an Air National Guard base in Madison (all times local):
National
APNewsBreak: Wisconsin GOP to let disabled lawmaker call in
A paralyzed Wisconsin lawmaker would be allowed to call into committee meetings he can't attend in person under rule changes Republicans unveiled Tuesday that are designed to meet demands the Democrat made nearly a year ago.
National
Trump campaign threatens lawsuit over security costs
President Donald Trump's campaign is threatening to sue Minneapolis for trying to force it to pay $530,000 in security costs for this week's rally in the city.