Home & Garden
She's ready to sell: TV's Nicole Curtis completes her 'last' Minneapolis rehab
Visitors can see Nicole Curtis' controversial and now completed north Minneapolis renovation at an open house Dec. 9.
National
Bush's casket arrives at cathedral for Washington farewell
The nation's capital is bidding its final farewell to former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday in a service of prayer and praise that has drawn together world envoys, Americans of high office and many others who were touched by Bush's life in office and afterward.
Stage & Arts
In a time of unrest, Penumbra's 'Black Nativity' hits home with its quest for refuge
Songs like "No Room at the Inn" take on a special resonance in Penumbra's emotion-packed holiday show.
National
Wisconsin lawmakers OK weakening governor, attorney general
The Wisconsin Legislature passed a sweeping measure Wednesday that shifts power to the Republican-controlled body and weakens the Democrat replacing Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Music
Garth Brooks to perform in-the-round May 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium
The country music megastar's last time in town was for his 11-show run at Target Center in 2014.
